2 people killed, one critical in shooting on M1 bridge in Joburg

While details around the shooting are still unclear, it's understood that the driver and a passenger died in a hail of bullets, while one other passenger was taken to hospital for treatment.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed and one other is in a critical condition following a shoutout on the M1 highway near the Xavier off-ramp in Johannesburg.

#JHBTraffic Please drive with caution in the area - delays on Xavier Street towards the M1 https://t.co/H9KLy2YXIZ EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) December 2, 2020

Police and emergency personnel are combing through the scene and are urging motorists to use alternative routes.

The JMPD's Xolani Fihla: "There was a shooting on the Xavier bridge just over the M1 near Gold Reef City. The driver and a passenger of a silver Toyota Corolla were fatally shot and a third person, who was also a passenger in the vehicle, was shot and is in a serious condition. At this moment, the motive of the shooting is unknown and Xavier has been closed off to traffic."

Gauteng traffic police have meanwhile closed the M1 Xavier interchange to traffic.

Obed Sibsa is advising motorists to use alternative routes.

"Traffic is severely affected. We urge motorists to use the Booysens Road off-ramp or the Southgate off-ramp as alternatives. Please avoid the area."

