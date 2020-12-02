109 COVID-19 related deaths take SA’s toll to 21,644

The health department said another 2,295 infections have also been picked up - pushing the number of known cases on home soil since the start of the outbreak to over 792,299.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and nine more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus - bringing the death toll to at least 21,644 on Tuesday.

Gauteng accounts for the lion's share of these infections, followed by the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

On the recovery front, more than 732,000 people have recuperated so far.

