109 COVID-19 related deaths take SA’s toll to 21,644

The health department said another 2,295 infections have also been picked up - pushing the number of known cases on home soil since the start of the outbreak to over 792,299.

Picture: 123rf.
Picture: 123rf.
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and nine more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus - bringing the death toll to at least 21,644 on Tuesday.

The health department said another 2,295 infections have also been picked up - pushing the number of known cases on home soil since the start of the outbreak to over 792,299.

Gauteng accounts for the lion's share of these infections, followed by the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

On the recovery front, more than 732,000 people have recuperated so far.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

