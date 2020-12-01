WC spent R1.7bn on COVID-19 fight, procurement report reveals

The provincial government said that the Health, Education, and Transport and Public Works departments had spent the most COVID-19 funds.

CAPE TOWN - To fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Western Cape government has spent over R1.7 billion across departments and public entities.

That's been revealed in the provincial Treasury's procurement disclosure report, aimed at showing transparency amid COVID-19 related corruption in parts of the country.

It's tracked money spent between April and October.

The Education Department focused its expenditure on PPE due to the resumption of schooling.

The departments of Health, Transport and Public Works had non-PPE expenditure such as infrastructure, human resources, accommodation and meals.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said that of the total spent on COVID-19, over R700 million or 42% was spent on small, micro and medium enterprises.

"I welcome the fifth edition of our procurement disclosure report, which reaffirms our commitment to transparency and clean governance in the Western Cape."

