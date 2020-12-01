20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: Deputy President Mabuza delivers World Aids Day address

SA currently has 7.6 million people living with HIV, making it the worst nation affected by the disease.

Deputy President David Mabuza 25 November 2020 officiated at the event to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism against Women and Children Abuse as well as mark the beginning of five Days of Remembrance for citizens who have lost their lives to COVID-19. Picture: @DDMabuza/Twitter
Deputy President David Mabuza 25 November 2020 officiated at the event to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism against Women and Children Abuse as well as mark the beginning of five Days of Remembrance for citizens who have lost their lives to COVID-19. Picture: @DDMabuza/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa joins the world on Tuesday to commemorate World Aids Day, Deputy President David Mabuza is delivering the keynote address at an event in Soweto.

SA currently has 7.6 million people living with HIV, making it the worst nation affected by the disease.

Mabuza is also the chair of the South African National Aids Council.

WATCH LIVE: SA commemorates World Aids Day

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

