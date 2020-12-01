WATCH LIVE: Deputy President Mabuza delivers World Aids Day address

SA currently has 7.6 million people living with HIV, making it the worst nation affected by the disease.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa joins the world on Tuesday to commemorate World Aids Day, Deputy President David Mabuza is delivering the keynote address at an event in Soweto.

SA currently has 7.6 million people living with HIV, making it the worst nation affected by the disease.

Mabuza is also the chair of the South African National Aids Council.

WATCH LIVE: SA commemorates World Aids Day

[Watch Live] Deputy President David Mabuza addresses World AIDS Day commemoration in Soweto #WorldAIDSDay2020 #CheckaImpilo https://t.co/HaCOsIQkoV South African Government (@GovernmentZA) December 1, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.