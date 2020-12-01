Solidarity Fund spent R2.7 billion on COVID-19 fight

The fund was launched in March, just two weeks after the idea was first mooted, with R150 million in seed money from the government.

CAPE TOWN - The Solidarity Fund has reported spending around R2.7 billion of the R3.2 billion it has raised so far to augment the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund was launched in March, just two weeks after the idea was first mooted, with R150 million in seed money from the government.

Powered by people working for free, the fund was designed as a rapid response vehicle to quickly procure personal protection and health equipment like ventilators, to distribute food and other support to people in distress and to bring about behavioural change as the pandemic hit.

The fund briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance on Tuesday.

It's deputy chairperson Adi Enthoven has described the Solidarity Fund as a monumental effort and unprecedented.

“Around R3.2 billion that we’ve raised – this is unprecedented in the time scales we’re talking about, to mobilise a philanthropic effort of this kind, where we had over 2,700 companies and foundations, including multi-nationals who donated.”

Enthoven said more than 300,000 individuals have also contributed.

“The two provinces with the highest number of individual donations are the Free State and the North West.

“We’re talking about people who are going into a Usave or a Shoprite and asking the teller to make a contribution of R2, or R5 or R10 to the Solidarity Fund. So (there’s been) an incredible show of support across the board in South Africa for this fund.”

Fund chairperson Gloria Serobe said not a cent had been spent on the fund’s administration – people work for it for free and it had extensive partnerships with companies and civil society organisations across the country and abroad.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.