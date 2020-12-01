Search for missing Muizenberg lifeguard ends after body washes up on shore

The 23-year-old seasonal lifeguard was knocked off a rescue sled while he and a colleague were responding to kiteboarders in distress on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a lifeguard on Monday washed ashore after he disappeared in the surf in Muizenberg.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said a widespread search was launched.

Its believed the lifeguard was knocked off a rescue sled towed by a jet ski - about 50 to 100 metres offshore - when he and his colleague responded to a call of a kite surfer in distress off St. James yesterday afternoon. LP pic.twitter.com/Ol4mAUfBCT EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2020

However, he said the body washed up on shore later.

“Yesterday [Monday] afternoon, at about 5pm, law enforcement members informed the diving unit members regarding the body, which washed up between Sunrise Circle and Mnandi Beach. The body was on dry land and there was no need for the divers to attend to the scene,” Van Wyk said.

