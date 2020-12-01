20°C / 22°C
Proteas' Rabada out of ODI series against England

A statement from Cricket South Africa said that Kagiso Rabada had suffered a right hip strain which would take about three weeks to heal.

FILE: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada bowls during the first T20 international cricket match between South Africa and Australia at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 21 February 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada bowls during the first T20 international cricket match between South Africa and Australia at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 21 February 2020. Picture: AFP
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was on Tuesday ruled out of the three-match one-day international series against England, which starts in Cape Town on Friday.

A statement from Cricket South Africa said Rabada had suffered a right hip strain which would take about three weeks to heal.

He would be released from the South African team's bio-secure 'bubble' to begin rehabilitation with a view to being fit for a Test series against Sri Lanka starting on 26 December.

England will also be without a fast bowling star for the series.

It was previously announced that Jofra Archer, along with Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, would be rested from the series after completing a Twenty20 international series which ends on Tuesday.

