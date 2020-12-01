Parolee Andile Lungisa says he’ll petition ConCourt over assault conviction

Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was released on parole on Tuesday after he qualified for special remission.

JOHANNESBURG - While former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa is out on parole, on Tuesday he said that the matter was far from over as he was still petitioning the Constitutional Court to clear his record.

He was sentenced to two years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he hit a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor with a glass jug during a heated council sitting in 2016.

An unrepentant Lungisa received a hero’s welcome from supporters.

These included the likes of former premier and African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Supra Mahumapelo and ANCYL task team convener Tandi Mahambehlala.

Lungisa had the attention of the crowd as he described prison life, discussed ANC history, and cautioned the state about how to deal with former leaders.

“Where we are saying a person, who is a former leader, who is the former president, we need to make sure that we don’t harass. We give them peace with their own families [and] grandchildren without interrupting them,” Lungisa said.

He said he regretted nothing about the incident, an attitude which previously got him in more trouble as the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) felt he showed no remorse over the incident.

Lungisa said that he would be hitting the ground running, visiting villages and towns to preach radical economic transformation.

