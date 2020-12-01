Opposition MPs say restructuring process & cost-cutting at SABC 'unavoidable'

They said years of financial bailouts of the public broadcaster were no longer sustainable.

CAPE TOWN – Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday said that restructuring and cost-cutting measures at the SABC should be allowed to go ahead.

They said that years of financial bailouts of the public broadcaster were no longer sustainable.

Parties in the National Assembly on Tuesday debated the growing crisis at the SABC as a matter of national importance.

ALSO READ: SABC strike could intensify if retrenchment letters aren’t withdrawn, says CWU

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Zandile Majozi sponsored the debate and said that Parliament should collectively resolve the impasse at the SABC.

She said the imminent retrenchment of staff should be addressed, but the restructuring should be allowed to continue.

“It is necessary that restructuring and cost-cutting measures be implemented, that is unavoidable. It is simply a matter of finding the best way to do so,” Majozi said.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Phumzile van Damme said that she was empathic for the workers affected, saying that retrenchments should be done in a sensitive manner.

“The retrenchment process must be dealt with compassion, empathy, and respect for the dignity of SABC staff, many of whom have had to live through the terror of the Hlaudi [Motsoeneng] regime and now a retrenchment process that has dragged on for two years breeding uncertainty and yet more feelings of unease at work,” Van Damme said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.