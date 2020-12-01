No confidence vote, budget review meetings: An eventful week for Parly

The highlight of the week - or the lowlight depending on your political inclination - will be President Cyril Ramaphosa facing his first-ever motion of no confidence on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - It may turn out to be an eventful week as Parliament enters its final stretch of the year before it goes into recess.

The highlight of the week - or the lowlight depending on your political inclination - will be President Cyril Ramaphosa facing his first-ever motion of no confidence on Thursday.

From Tuesday, the legislature will hold several budget review meetings as well as a debate on the state of affairs at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The debate has been labelled an urgent matter of national importance and will be led by Zandile Majozi from the Inkatha Freedom Party.

Later in the week, the president will also have to battle through his first motion of no confidence since coming into office.

While his predecessor Jacob Zuma faced several such motions, this will be Ramaphosa’s first political test in Parliament.

He will not only have to defend his track record; it could also see him deal with the saga around funding for his campaign to take over the African National Congress.

In its application, the African Transformation Movement’s Vuyo Zungula argued that Ramaphosa misled the country when he said there would be no load shedding over last December and January this year.

