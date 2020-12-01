Muvhango's 'vho-Masindi' graduates with a PhD

Regina Nesengani's doctoral dissertation, which she happened to write in Tshivenda, was on gender-based violence.

JOHANNESBURG - Celebrated South African actor Regina Nesengani, who is famous for playing Chief Azwindini’s mother, vho-Masindi Mukwevho on the SABC 2 soapie Muvhango, has been conferred with a PhD from Unisa.

"SABC and Word Of Mouth Pictures are planning a massive celebration on Wednesday, 9 December, to pay homage to vho-Masindi for her momentous and historic achievement, ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Dr Nesengani, said Duma Ndlovu, the creator of Muvhango.

Fans and colleagues have congratulated Nesengani for her momentous achievement.

MUVHANGO ACTRESS CONFERRED WITH A PhD DEGREE!



