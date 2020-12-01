MotoGP Rookie of the Year Binder sets sights on improving in 2021

Despite the award, Red Bull KTM rider Brad Binder wanted more from his first year in the MotoGP class.

JOHANNESBURG - South African MotoGP rider, Brad Binder, has scored the Rookie of the Year Award after taking the Czech Republic GP alongside four top 10 finishes.

However, despite the award, the Red Bull KTM rider wanted more from his first year in the MotoGP class.

"It wasn’t necessarily something that would change much of my life, to be honest. I would have liked to be higher up in the normal rankings.

"It is great to be Rookie of the Year, for sure it is an achievement. But this year’s been super tough and I haven’t finished a lot of races, so it was actually quite a surprise."

With the 2020 season all said and done, Binder has a clear vision for 2021.

"At the moment, we haven’t really set any goals. I think we have a clear idea that we are all there to win. And on the days where it is possible, we will, and on the days when it is not, we will try to be better.

“My goal for next year is that I want to make a big step in my consistency. I want to go back to my old self where that’s finishing more races and if I can do so, it will make life a lot easier for sure.

"It’s not just that but it will be picking up points every race, which helps in the long run. So, I really believe I can do a great job next year. I have everything I need.

"I have a good bike, a great team behind me and all I need to do is buckle down and try to make the good races count.

"I’ve taken the experience from this year and I’ve made good steps forward even though the results were not there at the end. The way I was riding and the consistency throughout the sessions made a good step up.

"All in all, I think I can’t be upset with my first year, even though I feel super disappointed to finish where I did. But it is what it is and I hope to do better next year."

