More arrests imminent over leaked matric exam papers - Hawks

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks said that more arrests were imminent in the matric paper leaks scandal.

This follows the arrest of a suspect in connection with the theft of the matric Maths Paper Two.

Themba Shikwambana was arrested last Wednesday following an investigation by the Hawks.

Three matric papers were leaked last month.

The Hawks are hoping to make more arrests in connection with the leaking of the Maths Paper 2, Physical Science and Life Sciences Exams.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale: "Themba Shikwambana works for a Johannesburg-based company that is contracted by the Department of Basic Education to print the current year's matric exam papers."

It is understood that Shikwambana works for a Johannesburg-based company that is contracted to print the 2020 national senior certificate exams.

The Hawks said that investigations into how the other exam papers were leaked were continuing.

