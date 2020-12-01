MKMVA NEC requests permission from ANC to hold elective conference

The association said in a statement, that it will approach African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule for permission to go ahead.

JOHANNESBURG - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Association (MKMVA)’s national executive committee has resolved to request permission to urgently hold an elective conference.

The association said in a statement on Monday that it will approach African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule for permission to go ahead.

There have been attempts to bring the MKMVA and the MK Council together - the two warring factions of the ANC’s liberation army have been working towards a united conference.

The MK Council, which is made up of decorated military men including former MKMVA and South African National Defence Force chief of staff Siphiwe Nyanda came into existence with a 2017 watershed elective conference.

After numerous setbacks, the MKMVA is seeking to forge on with a conference and elect new leadership.

This as the MK Council waits on the ANC’s office-bearers to give the go-ahead.

Recently the former generals and commissars complained of Tony Yengeni’s role as head of peace and stability responsible for leading efforts towards a joint conference.

MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe said the association was surprised to hear the MK Council had withdrawn from the process.

“We don’t know what other reasons they have for withdrawing, so we are saying we will continue as if nothing has happened.”

The MK Council’s Gregory Nthatisi explained why they decided to no longer participate in the processes.

“[Our withdrawal is] subject to our interaction with the national officials of the ANC, a process which has already started.”

The two groups both agree that more needs to be done to aid the welfare of veterans

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.