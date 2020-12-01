Mbalula vows transport sector won't 'enable' festive season COVID-19 spike

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula unveiled the festive season campaign for safer roads in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said his department would do everything in its power to prevent the transport sector from becoming a super-spreader of COVID-19 during the holiday period.

This would involve heightened law enforcement, roadblocks, and other measures where not only drivers and vehicles would come under scrutiny, but also compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

Mbalula said that measures put in place since the lockdown started in March had gone a long way in containing the spread of the virus.

“We have made a commitment that we will do everything in our power to make sure that the transport sector is not counted among the super-spreaders of the pandemic,” the minister said. “We have vowed not to enable the mobility of the COVID-19 pandemic through our public transport system.”

Restrictions remain in place, including 70% loads for long-distance public transport, windows open by 5cm for short-distance taxis, sanitising, and the wearing of masks by all passengers.

“These restrictions are necessary to ensure that we remain vigilant and that we all play our part in stopping the pandemic dead in its tracks,” Mbalula said.

He said that there would be roadblocks where law enforcement officers would ensure that COVID-19 regulations were complied with.

