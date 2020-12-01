Masango tells Zondo Inquiry he believed that Eskom exec Koko was monitoring him

Abram Masango said that Matshela Koko had called him to a meeting at Melrose Arch with Salim Essa, where Koko took his phone and handed it to someone when they went into that meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - Former project manager at Eskom’s Kusile power station, Abram Masango, has told the state capture commission that Matshela Koko called him several times and he suspected that his movements or calls were being monitored.

Masango said that Koko had called him to a meeting at Melrose Arch with Salim Essa, where Koko took his phone and handed it to someone when they went into that meeting.

He is testifying about events around the suspension of Eskom executives following a meeting at former President Jacob Zuma’s residence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Masango said that Koko told him that he and three other executives would be suspended but he, Koko, would return.

He said that in that meeting, Koko told Essa that Masango could act as group chief executive when the executives were suspended.

Masango said that following that meeting, he called his seniors and he was surprised that Koko knew.

"Koko called me and said: 'Makhi, you are talking (in Zulu)'. I understood later what he meant after I met Mr Marokana and he called again he said: 'You are talking'. So, I started to connect [the dots] and it seemed as if I was trapped and that was my understanding to say my movements are being monitored or I'm being listened to."

Koko took to Twitter last week to announce that he would testify at the commission this Thursday but the commission hasn't announced it yet.

