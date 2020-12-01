Mabuyane calls for cooperation from EC residents in COVID-19 fight

In the province, 8,291 active cases have been recorded, 63.7% are from the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Sarah Baartman District.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has again reiterated calls for residents' cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mabuyane virtually addressed the province's World Aids Day Commemoration on Tuesday.

He said that despite strides made to reduce the HIV/Aids burden, a lot more needed to be done as more than 150,000 South Africans were being infected with the virus annually and 60% of these were young women between the ages of 15 and 24.

The premier also used the platform to address challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the province, 8,291 active cases have been recorded, 63.7% are from the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Sarah Baartman District.

Mabuyane said that the answer to stopping the spread of COVID-19 lay with individuals and groups in society.

"We must return to heightened use of our four critical protocols that saw us reduce numbers in infections and hospitalisations between July and October and these are the wearing of masks everyday, social or physical distancing, washing of hands and staying at home."



In the last 24 hours, 32 COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape, while more than 114,800 people had recovered from the disease in the province.

