Lungisa: Supporters must tell Ramaphosa to intervene in Zuma ‘attacks’

Lungisa, just hours after being released from the St Alban’s Prison in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, told his supporters that it was their responsibility to tell President Cyril Ramaphosa that attacks on the former president must come to an end.

JOHANNESBURG - A newly paroled Andile Lungisa has called for attacks on former President Jacob Zuma to end.

He said they did the same with Zuma when former President Thabo Mbeki was ousted as the head of state, arguing that they called for him to be given respect and space.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Lungisa would be paroled having qualified for special remission.

Lungisa was sentenced to two years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after hitting a Democratic Alliance councillor with a glass jug during a 2016 council meeting.

He began his sentence in May 2018, was released on bail and returned in September this year.

Lungisa also rubbished the idea of an independent National Prosecuting Authority, calling on the president to get involved in the former leader’s matters.

“All the heads, when they are appointed even [national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority Shamiela] Batohi, the president knows (about them).”

