'Juno' star Elliot Page comes out as transgender

LOS ANGELES - The Oscar-nominated star of Juno has come out as transgender, introducing himself as Elliot Page Tuesday in social media posts that voiced joy at sharing the news -- but also fear over a possible backlash.

The actor formerly known as Ellen Page thanked supporters in the trans community for helping him on his journey to "finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," wrote the Canadian-born Page, who has recently starred in Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy.

Page, 33, burst onto the Hollywood scene with an Oscar-nominated role as a pregnant teenager in 2007 sleeper hit Juno.

The actor also appeared in the 2009 roller derby comedy Whip It, the 2010 science fiction hit Inception opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, and the 2012 Woody Allen comedy To Rome with Love.

Page came out as gay in 2014, quickly become a flagbearer for Hollywood's LGBTQ community, and married dancer Emma Portner in 2018.

While largely absent from big-budget Hollywood blockbusters since 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, Page has repeatedly shrugged off suggestions of being typecast or shunned by Tinseltown.

"The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now... I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence," wrote Page in his post identifying as transgender.

Page also railed against politicians who "criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist," as well as influential public figures who use "a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community."

"(Y)ou have blood on your hands. You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community," added Page, noting high rates of attempted suicide among the community.

