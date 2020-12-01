Hawks make breakthrough arrest over matric exam paper leak

Themba Daniel Shikwambana was arrested last week Wednesday following a serious corruption investigation by the Hawks.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have made a breakthrough in the matric paper leaks scandal, arresting a 31-year-old man.

He appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the theft of the Maths Paper 2 exam.

He was granted R1,000 bail.

It is understood that Shikwambana works for the company contracted by the Basic Education Department to print the 2020 matric exams.

Last month, the Maths Paper 2, Physical Science and Life Sciences exams were leaked just days apart.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale: "The court remanded Shikwambana in custody pending his bail application schedule for yesterday the 30th of November 2020. INvestigations into the leak of other papers is still continuing."

