Govt committed to NSP target of reducing number of new HIV infections - Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza said that great strides had been made in meeting the first target of ensuring people knew their HIV status and currently 92% of people living with the virus knew their status.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said that government remained committed to addressing HIV, TB and COVID-19 through various programmes.

Mabuza was in Soweto on Tuesday to commemorate World Aids Day.

He was there in his capacity as chairperson of the South African National Aids Council.

The deputy president said that government remained committed to reaching the National Strategic Plan target of reducing the number of new HIV infections to less than 100,000 by 2022.

"Our task hand is facing more tangible hurdles due to unfortunate behaviour patterns where the use of preventative and protection measures are under-utilised."

He said that he was encouraged that HIV infections in adolescent girls and young women have declined in the past decade.

"But we also know that much more work needs to be done to protect and empower this vulnerable group - adolescent girls and young women."

"We have ensured that 73% of people diagnosed with HIV receive sustained treatment, therefore the country has a treatment gap of 17%."

He added that the country was very close to a 90% viral suppression level, which was encouraging.

