Gordhan: I motivated for establishment of Sars probe unit, which was legal

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has admitted that he motivated for the establishment of a South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigating unit, but he maintained it was all above board.

Gordhan concluded part of his cross-examination by former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s lawyer Dali Mpofu at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday.

But he’s expected to return for re-examination at a later date.

Mpofu asked: “You say it became apparent to Sars that it had to gather intelligence and investigate organized crime. Do you remember that?”

Gordhan responded with a “yes”.

Gordhan said customs bodies around the world had intelligence units, so there was nothing wrong with Sars establishing one.

“The legality of the unit was proven, there were supposed to be all sorts of bugging but no evidence is available so I would argue that by September of 2015, Mr Moyane knew that this unit was legal.”

Sars wanted its unit to be housed at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) until it turned out the NIA was not interested.

So, Mpofu put it to Gordhan that Moyane was justified to believe that it was illegal if housed in Sars.

