George shuts municipal sports fields, halls, pools to curb spread of COVID-19

CAPE TOWN - The George Municipality has closed sports fields, community halls and swimming pools to curb the spread of COVID-19.

They will remain closed for the summer holidays and festive season.

The southern Cape town has seen 348 new infections since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to over 6,300, of which more than 4,500 people have recovered.

George Mayor Leon van Wyk said that the trend was concerning and they were doing everything in their power to help mitigate the situation.

"The municipality has recently taken steps on our accord to address the safety and well-being of our citizens by closing our municipal sports fields, community halls and swimming pools to the public for the festive season."

The city's annual Christmas lights festival has also been cancelled.

The municipality is at the same time exploring more ways of promoting COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"We are working with the Department of health and Western Cape government to get COVID-19 awareness signage at all of our beaches and campsites."

The mayor said that he understood that people were experiencing lockdown fatigue but stressed that adhering to the regulations was imperative, especially now.

