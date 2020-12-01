GDE offers Enock Mpianzi’s parents R700k compensation for his death

Mpianzi's family is demanding R20 million for his death after he died at a school camp in January this year.

JOHANNESBURG - As the row between the family of Parktown Boys High School pupil Enock Mpianzi and the Gauteng Education Department continues, Eyewitness News can confirm that the department has offered the teenager's parents R350,000 each as compensation for his death.

Mpianzi's family is demanding R20 million for his death after he died at a school camp in January this year.

The grade 8 pupil drowned at an unauthorised Parktown Boys High School camp in the North West.

In legal papers seen by Eyewitness News, the Gauteng Basic Education Department has offered the Mpianzi family an effective R700,000 for the death of their son.

The family's lawyer Ian Levits said this was disgraceful: “The department has come out so many times saying they do not have the appetite to litigate this case and they’re going to take it seriously, but when you offer R350,000 [to each parent] is disgraceful.”

He said they were continuing with their legal bid: “If they want to come close to a negotiation, they’ve got to take this case more seriously.”

The department has refused the Mpianzi family's request for more money.

They said they were ready to meet them in court.

