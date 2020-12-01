Gauteng ANC officials, Premier Makhura to discuss Cabinet changes

The premier is expected to announce a new Health MEC following the dismissal of Dr Bandile Masuku in October.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) officials are set to meet with Premier David Makhura to discuss changes to his Cabinet on Tuesday evening.

Masuku was fired after the preliminary report from the Specialis Investigating Unit (SIU) called for the premier to take administrative action against him over the provincial Health Department’s personal protective equipment saga.

The SIU found that Masuku failed to uphold the Constitution of the country and regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act.

He has since taken the matter to court and it will be heard in January.

Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe told Eyewitness News that there would be a meeting with at least four potential candidates who are all being considered for Makhura’s Cabinet.

"We have a minister, we have a deputy minister, we have a member of the legislature, we have a MEC - it's four people who we are considering but somebody went out and compromised the internal process."

Meanwhile, the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Gauteng has hit out at the party in the province, claiming that young people were being sacrificed for the political careers of their seniors.

This comes amid claims that the governing party is pushing for the resignation of a young ANC member in the provincial legislature, which is said to make way for one of the province’s office-bearers set to join Premier Makhura’s Cabinet.

“We don’t think that there should be an attempt to try and lobby a young comrade [and] activist to give space to an elder. We don’t think that that’s correct, especially because we do not have sufficient representation of young people in the legislatures and in Parliament,” said the Gauteng ANCYL’s Nkosana Mtolo.

