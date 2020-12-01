Ex-Newcastle employee Dedre van Rooyen due back in court on fraud charges

Dedre van Rooyen allegedly manipulated the municipality’s payroll system to loot R3.1 million.

DURBAN - A former municipal employee from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to return to the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday on fraud charges.

Dedre van Rooyen allegedly manipulated the municipality’s payroll system to loot R3.1 million.

The 49-year-old was arrested in October following investigations that began early this year.

It’s alleged that Van Rooyen - who had access to the Newcastle municipality’s payroll system - targeted the accounts of people who were in the process of retiring and changed their banking details to hers.

The State has alleged that Van Rooyen defrauded the municipality between February 2012 and June this year through 88 transactions.

As part of her bail conditions, Van Rooyen had to surrender her passport to the investigating officer.

She’s not allowed to visit any port of entry or leave KwaZulu-Natal without the permission of the investigating officer.

