eThekwini city manager’s wife Cynthia Nzuza granted bail

She is charged in connection to the eThekwini waste collection tender fraud case valued at over R400 million.

DURBAN - eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza’s wife Cynthia has been released on R30,000 bail after appearing in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday morning.

She was arrested by the Hawks earlier on a charge of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Cynthia is charged in connection to the eThekwini waste collection tender fraud case valued at over R400 million.

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, city manager Nzuza and at least 15 others have already been arrested on the matter.

The accused are all expected back in court next Thursday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.