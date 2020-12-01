Eswatini PM moved to South Africa for COVID-19 treatment

The country's 52-year-old premier, Ambrose Dlamini, announced on 16 November that he had tested positive but that he felt well and was asymptomatic.

MBABANE - The prime minister of Eswatini, Africa's last absolute monarchy, has been taken to neighbouring South Africa for treatment, more than two weeks after he contracted COVID-19, government said Tuesday.

But on Tuesday Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said Dlamini was "stable" and "responding well to treatment".

"To guide and fast track the recovery, a decision has been taken that he be transferred to a South African hospital this afternoon," Masuku announced in a statement.

Formerly known as Swaziland, the kingdom has reported 6,419 coronavirus cases and 122 deaths among its population of 1.2 million people.

