EFF leading payroll donor to Solidarity Fund, MPs told

Anonymous donors gave up R4.6m of their pay, while a range of companies, including mining houses, a bank and a retail group made up the rest of the top ten payroll donations, according to the Solidarity Fund.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are in first place on the list of the top ten of payroll donations to the Solidarity Fund.

People were encouraged to sacrifice part of their salaries after the fund was launched at the start of lockdown to help with a rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Solidarity Fund spent R2.7 billion on COVID-19 fight

The red berets have contributed a total of R15 million.

This was revealed when fund officials briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance on Tuesday.

The EFF’s donations knock those by government officials into second place, with just R8 million.

Anonymous donors gave up R4.6m of their pay, while a range of companies, including mining houses, a bank and a retail group made up the rest of the top ten payroll donations, according to the Solidarity Fund.

The fund has raised R3.2 billion since it was launched in March, with R2.7bn so far allocated for spending on personal protection equipment and other health equipment, food relief, support for the campaign against gender-based violence and awareness campaigns.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.