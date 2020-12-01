20°C / 22°C
EFF calls on Ramaphosa to remove Gordhan from Cabinet

During his testimony at the state capture commission on Monday, Gordhan acknowledged a unit was set up to investigate the illegal smuggling of cigarettes and illicit trade but maintained it was all above board.

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan arrives at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on 26 November 2018 to lay criminal complaints against EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan arrives at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on 26 November 2018 to lay criminal complaints against EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Minister Pravin Gordhan from his Cabinet after he admitted he motivated for the establishment of a South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigating unit.

During his testimony at the state capture commission on Monday, Gordhan acknowledged a unit was set up to investigate the illegal smuggling of cigarettes and illicit trade but maintained it was all above board.

READ MORE: I motivated for establishment of Sars probe unit, which was legal - Gordhan

Gordhan vs Mpofu: A day of heated exchanges at Zondo Commission

The red berets want the public enterprises minister’s immediate removal accusing him of espionage and of turning Sars into a spy unit.

The EFF’s Vuyani Pambo said Gordhan’s actions represented a breach of the country’s democracy.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

