EFF calls on Ramaphosa to remove Gordhan from Cabinet

During his testimony at the state capture commission on Monday, Gordhan acknowledged a unit was set up to investigate the illegal smuggling of cigarettes and illicit trade but maintained it was all above board.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Minister Pravin Gordhan from his Cabinet after he admitted he motivated for the establishment of a South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigating unit.

During his testimony at the state capture commission on Monday, Gordhan acknowledged a unit was set up to investigate the illegal smuggling of cigarettes and illicit trade but maintained it was all above board.

READ MORE: I motivated for establishment of Sars probe unit, which was legal - Gordhan

Gordhan vs Mpofu: A day of heated exchanges at Zondo Commission

The red berets want the public enterprises minister’s immediate removal accusing him of espionage and of turning Sars into a spy unit.

The EFF’s Vuyani Pambo said Gordhan’s actions represented a breach of the country’s democracy.

The EFF Calls On Cyril Ramaphosa To Remove Pravin Gordhan From Cabinet After Admitting To Establishing SARS Rogue Unit pic.twitter.com/aCRWyvOSLk Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 30, 2020

Pravin Gordhan conceded under oath, that a unit found place within SARS, and was designed to surveil and trace activities of persons covertly.



This admission, comes after a long-drawn out campaign by Gordhan to dismiss credible reports that indeed a mafia run unit existed. pic.twitter.com/KOlhBr7qMu Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 1, 2020

The EFF has a history of holding the government to account, and touching the untouchable.



We will be reporting Gordhan to the Parliamentary Ethics Committee, for lying to Parliament about meeting with the Guptas, essentially breaching his oath of office. pic.twitter.com/t1CtAFECON Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 1, 2020

The EFF calls for the immediate removal of the unethical and big headed Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, for forming part of the establishment of the SARS Rogue Unit.



We told Mr Rogue Unit that he wont be a minister for long, and that he will fall on his own sword pic.twitter.com/dq3rc1EsmQ Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 30, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.