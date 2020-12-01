Education council receives preliminary report into leaked matric exam papers

The Maths Paper 2, Physical Science and Life Sciences Exams were leaked just days apart last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council of Education Ministers has on Tuesday morning received a preliminary report into the matric exam paper leaks.

The council said after deliberating the reports, it noted that the investigation had not yet been completed and more work needed to be done.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to hold a briefing later this week to make an official announcement.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga said: “They discussed the report but felt that there was a need for further investigations to take place because of the complexity and also the way in which it was transmitted from one place to another.”

