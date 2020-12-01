EC man accused of murdering wife, five children to return to court next Monday

Nowa Makula (32) appeared briefly in the Elliotdale Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man accused of hacking to death his wife and five children will return to court next Monday.

The Zimbabwean was arrested last week, and detectives believe he was trying to flee the country.

Makula stands accused of murdering his wife and their five children - aged between six months and ten-years-old - but the State has not yet put forward a motive.

His appearance in court yesterday was brief and dealt with the appointment of legal aid.

The 32-year-old Zimbabwean also requested a Shona language interpreter.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Luxulo Tyali said: “He is charged with six counts of murder and a charge of attempted murder. The matter was postponed to Monday, 7 December, for formal bail application.”

The investigation into the family axe murder continues as the nation observes 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children.

