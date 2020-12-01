20°C / 22°C
Duo accused of murdering Senekal farm manager Horner back in dock today

The pair are alleged to have stabbed and strangled Horner in October during what is believed to be a stock theft incident.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba, two suspects accused of murdering Brendin Horner at the Senekal Magistrates court on 16 October 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two men charged with the murder of 21-year old Senekal farm manager Brendin Horner are expected back in the dock on Tuesday.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba are alleged to have stabbed and strangled Horner in October during what is believed to be a stock theft incident.

ALSO READ: Lawyers for one of accused wait for DNA results

The DNA analysis of blood samples taken from Horner’s bakkie did not conclusively link both accused.

The suspects have, however, been linked to seven other stock theft cases.

It's anticipated that details regarding these will come to light during the court appearance.

WATCH: 'Why do the lives of black farmers not matter?' - Police Minister holds imbizo in Free State

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

