Duo accused of murdering Senekal farm manager Horner back in dock today

JOHANNESBURG - Two men charged with the murder of 21-year old Senekal farm manager Brendin Horner are expected back in the dock on Tuesday.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba are alleged to have stabbed and strangled Horner in October during what is believed to be a stock theft incident.

The DNA analysis of blood samples taken from Horner’s bakkie did not conclusively link both accused.

The suspects have, however, been linked to seven other stock theft cases.

It's anticipated that details regarding these will come to light during the court appearance.

