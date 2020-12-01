DA to approach Correctional Services Dept to understand how Lungisa got parole

The party’s provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that the party would approach the Department of Correctional Services to understand how the former MMC and ANC councillor’s parole came about.

The party’s provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga told Eyewitness News that the party would approach the Department of Correctional Services to understand how the former MMC and African National Congress (ANC) councillor’s parole came about.

The department confirmed Lungisa’s release, saying that it was in accordance with the law and that he qualified for special remissions.

#AndileLungisa is free. Fellow members of the ANC welcomed the convicted ex-councillor home on Tuesday after his release from prison. Pics: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/Xjdci537q2 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 1, 2020

Lungisa was sentenced to two years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he hit a DA councillor with a glass jug during a heated council sitting in 2016.

Bhanga said that the DA hopes that Lungisa did not benefit from his political connections.

“We hope that the Department of Correctional Services has followed each and every legal prescript of the department to parole Mr Lungisa and that there were no laws flouted and no favours were done for him as a politician,” Bhanga said.

He also hoped that Lungisa had taken lessons from the ordeal.

“He is not above the Constitution and the courts of the republic. The ANC is not the Constitution and the ANC is not the courts, for the fact that he could go to prison,” he said.

