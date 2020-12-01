CT tourism industry concerned about COVID-19 resurgence in the WC

The sector has been one of the industries hardest hit by the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's tourism industry is concerned about the COVID-19 resurgence in the province.

As of Monday, there were over 10,000 active COVID-19 infections in the province.

Just recently, the tourism industry in Cape Town launched a plan to get the industry back on track after months of not being able to operate.

The festive season is around the corner and many will flock to beaches and attend festivals in the Mother City.

But now the province is dealing with a resurgence in cases.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said this was worrying, especially for the industry.

"We know what the end result could be... there are considerations around further lockdowns and that of course will have dire consequences economically for the tourism sector."

Duminy said the number of bookings were increasing and they'd also been running campaigns with Flight Centre and Travel Start who have also seen a rise in flights or room nights sold.

“Every single visitor is important, every single rand spent in Cape Town is important, not just for the economy, but to sustain jobs in the sector.”

Duminy said they would continue to run various campaigns and also focus on industry safety and readiness making sure that the sector adhered to the COVID-19 regulations.

