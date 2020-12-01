COVID-19: Pressure mounts on WC health system, SA sees 2,302 new cases

Fifty-eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total death toll in the country to 21,535.

JOHANNESBURG – There have been 2,302 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24-hour cycle in South Africa.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 30 November.



At the same time, pressure is intensifying on the Western Cape's health system as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

There are now just over 10,000 active cases in the province.

Provincial Head of Health doctor Keith Cloete said they had a three-way challenge at hospitals. He said the increase in coronavirus cases were competing with trauma and alcohol related cases as well as services that had been reintroduced that had been delayed.

“It’s a three-way competition for the same hospital resources; if we’re going to increase COVID-19 resources then we have to decrease alcohol and trauma resources.”

Speaking about the field hospitals, Cloete said the Brackengate and the Freesia ward in Lentegeur could accommodate about 400 patients but said there were also other plans in the works.

Premier Alan Winde said provincial government would be getting tougher on people who did not adhere to COVID-19 safety regulations by using law enforcement in a different way.

“I’ve asked them to look at what are different mechanisms on roadblocks, liquor inspections, clubs and pubs.’

