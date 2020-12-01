Charl Kinnear murder accused Zane Kilian to plead not guilty at bail hearing

Kilian is accused of tracking the deceased’s cellphone up until the day he was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

CAPE TOWN - A private investigator implicated in anti-gang detective Charl Kinnear’s assassination is expected next week hear when he can apply for bail.

Kilian has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and the illegal interception of communication. He appeared in the Bellville Regional Court on Tuesday morning.

In court papers, Kilian stated that he intended to plead not guilty. It is understood he will provide an alibi, placing him at a different location at the time Kinnear was murdered.

The accused is to present CCTV evidence of him buying medication at a Springs Pharmacy at that time.

#ZaneKilian The case against murder-accused Zane Kilian has been postponed until the 8th of December. Kilian briefly appeared at the Bellville Regional Court this morning. @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/Fr0fqyizTk EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 1, 2020

On Tuesday, court proceedings were postponed because the lead prosecutor had come into contact with a COVID-19 positive person and was in self-isolation.

The case is set to continue next Tuesday.

