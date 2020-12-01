Case against murder accused Kilian postponed as lead prosecutor self-isolating

Kilian was arrested for allegedly tracking slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear’s cell phone in the days leading to his assassination.

CAPE TOWN - The case against murder accused Zane Kilian has been postponed until next week as the lead prosecutor in the matter is self-isolating.

Seven heavily armed Anti-Gang Unit members kept an eye on proceedings and Kilian.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communication.

He was apprehended in Gauteng days after Kinnear was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila said: “The lead prosecutor in the matter is self-isolating, he was in contact with a colleague and the case has been postponed to 8 December.”

Kilian's embroiled in another case.

He's also set to appear at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on 14 December for the attempted murder of defence lawyer William Booth.

