2 suspects arrested in Vrygrond for dealing drugs

On Sunday, Muizenberg police officers responded to a community tip-off of a potential drug dealing in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Crime prevention efforts to root out illegal drugs and weapons have led to the arrests of two suspects in Vrygrond.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk explains what was uncovered: "The members approached the residents and discovered 240 mandrax tablets wrapped in an Angolan flag. The suspect, an 18-year-old male and a resident on the premises, was arrested on charges of dealing in drugs and appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court yesterday."

#sapsWC Continous efforts to safeguard communities from serious & violent crimes resulted in the arrest of 2 suspects, aged 18 & 25 on charges relating to possession of and dealing in drugs, as well as possession of an imitation firearm in Muizenberg. MEhttps://t.co/63Dn6Vei1Y pic.twitter.com/B1JIGGIDGP SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 1, 2020

Later that same day, officers responded to a scene of further alleged drug peddling in the Overcome Heights area.

"They commenced a thorough search of the shack and discovered 68 sticks of dagga and two packets of tik as well as an imitation firearm. A 25-year-old male and resident of the premises was arrested on charges of dealing with drugs and possession of an imitation firearm."

The suspect is set to appear in court once charged.

