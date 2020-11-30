WC Health Dept very concerned about COVID-19 hospitalisations

Head of Health in the Western Cape, Dr Keith Cloete, said that cases had increased in Cape Town and the Garden Route yet again.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape now has up to 6,000 COVID-19 cases over the past seven days.

This has now doubled from the previous seven days in the province.

Head of Health in the Western Cape, Dr Keith Cloete, said that cases had increased in Cape Town and the Garden Route yet again.

"It's still more than 100% increase. The Garden Route is 2,645 in the last seven days compared to 1,190 in the preceding seven days and then in the Cape Metro it's 2,900 compared to 1,600."

Cloete said that the department was still very concerned about the hospitalisation figures.

"We have up to 1,104 people in hospital, 244 of those in the Garden Route but 724 in the Cape Metro and 142 people are in ICU."

