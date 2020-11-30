WC dam levels now at 78.6%, residents urged to continue to use water responsibly

The province’s biggest dam was at 99% full this week.

CAPE TOWN - The average dam level in the Western Cape currently stands at 78.6%, which is a slight drop compared to last week.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan urged that water to be used sparingly during December.

“We are now heading into the summer months where demand is expected to increase. We expect temperatures and visitors to the province to increase as well. We want to urge consumers to use water wisely and responsibly,” he said.

