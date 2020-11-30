WATCH LIVE: Moyane cross-examines Gordhan at Zondo Inquiry

The minister previously told the commission that Moyane laid a criminal complaint against him to advance his own interest of state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane is finally getting his chance to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the state capture commission of inquiry this morning.

The minister previously told the commission that Moyane laid a criminal complaint against him to advance his own interest of state capture.

It’s been two years since Gordhan testified at the state capture commission where he accused Moyane of acting with malice when he took legal action against him.

Moyane took on Gordhan for approving the early retirement of Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and accused him of establishing the so-called Sars Rogue Unit.

WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry cross-examination of Minister Pravin Gordhan by Tom Moyane

