Search continues for missing lifeguard at Muizenberg Beach

The 23-year-old disappeared in the surf on Saturday when he and his colleague boarded a jet ski to assist kite surfers in distress.

CAPE TOWN - The search for a missing lifeguard at Muizenberg Beach resumes on Monday morning.



The 23-year-old disappeared in the surf on Saturday when he and his colleague boarded a jet ski to assist kite surfers in distress.



The popular beach was closed to swimmers on Sunday, however, authorities have not yet been able to trace him.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said: Despite the extensive air, sea and shoreline search, there remains no sign of the missing lifeguard.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.