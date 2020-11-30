SAHRC conducts inspection of wastewater, water treatment plant in Hammanskraal

The SAHRC said on Monday the aim of the visit was also to assess progress made by the City of Tshwane in implementing remedial action to ensure that treatment plants produce water that is safe and portable for human consumption.

The long-standing water crisis in Hammanskraal has seen violent protests by locals calling on government to intervene.

“This visit forms part of the commission’s week-long cross-border roadshows which seek to improve the visibility and accessibility of the commission and to strengthen public participation in human rights issues,” said Buang Jones, the SAHRC’s provincial manager.

“The purpose of the visit is to ascertain whether water supplied to communities in Hammanskraal meets drinking water quality standards and to gauge progress made by the City of Tshwane in implementing remedial action plans at Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant and Temba Water Treatment Plant aimed at ensuring that the water produced at the plant is safe and potable for human consumption.”

