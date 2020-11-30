SABC strike could intensify if retrenchment letters aren’t withdrawn, say CWU

The Communication Workers Union has threatened to intensify a strike if the public broadcaster fails to withdraw redundancy letters handed to staff.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has said the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) had until midday on Monday to withdraw retrenchment letters or face further backlash from workers.

Workers from different regions around the country have been protesting, calling for a number of demands to be met, including the cancellation of the section 189 process at the corporation.

Following pressure from workers, the sabc decided to suspend its retrenchment process until the end of december.

however, labour unions want the public broadcaster to end the process completely.

The union accuses SABC management of making employees scapegoats for their failures and general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala says the problems do not stem from general staff.

Tshabalala has called for government intervention to seek alternative ways to revitalise the corporation.

“We cannot leave government outside this crisis.”

Prior to the temporary suspension of retrenchments, the union had threatened a blackout at the public broadcaster.

Thabalala said the threat remains on the table as unions and the SABC continue negotiations.

