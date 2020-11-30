SA records 2,563 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths

Thirty-eight more deaths were recorded, 17 of these from the Eastern Cape, pushing the death toll to over 21,000.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department on Sunday said South Africa recorded 2,563 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 787, 702.

Thirty-eight more deaths were recorded, 17 of these from the Eastern Cape, pushing the death toll to over 21,000.

The total number of recoveries, however, now stands at 730,633.

