Queenstown police probe social media scam involving sale of cattle

Police say they've received a number of complaints of a Facebook page that falsely advertised a livestock sale.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A social media scam involving the sale of cattle is being investigated in Queenstown and surrounding areas.

Police say they've received a number of complaints of a Facebook page that falsely advertised a livestock sale.

Unsuspecting buyers fell for the scam depositing money into an account.

The police's Namhla Mdleleni said: “We are appealing to the community before they pay for anything that they see on Facebook or on any social media, they must please confirm first before depositing money.”

