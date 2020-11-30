Queenstown police probe social media scam involving sale of cattle
Police say they've received a number of complaints of a Facebook page that falsely advertised a livestock sale.
CAPE TOWN - A social media scam involving the sale of cattle is being investigated in Queenstown and surrounding areas.
Unsuspecting buyers fell for the scam depositing money into an account.
The police's Namhla Mdleleni said: “We are appealing to the community before they pay for anything that they see on Facebook or on any social media, they must please confirm first before depositing money.”