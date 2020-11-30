Proteas netball skipper Msomi hails team commitment after Test sweep over Malawi

Bongi Msomi revealed that it was trust within the group that helped her team take the 3-0 series win.

JOHANNESBURG - SPAR Proteas captain, Bongi Msomi, praised her leadership group’s commitment after the South Africans managed a 3-0 series clean-sweep over Malawi on Sunday.



The Proteas beat their African counterparts 69-28 in the final Test match after beating the visitors 65-25 in the first Test before a 62-29 win wrapped up the series on Friday night.



“I think it doesn’t start with myself only but with everyone that is around me. I think we understand each other in what we want to achieve”, she said. “I think it is mainly the honesty amongst ourselves. If we are happy with something, we go along with it. If we’re not, we sort it out. And everyone is clear with the vision ahead.

“Because we very much understand that we have to go back to the team and serve the girls, it’s really important for us as leaders to be true to ourselves first and get along at the top level first," she said.

Alongside the series clean-sweep, the South Africans also picked up all the awards.

Best shooter: Lenize Potgieter

Best mid-court: Khanyisa Chawane

Best defender: Phumza Maweni

Player of the Tournament: Shadine van der Merwe

