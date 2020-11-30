Popcru calls for SANDF to assist cops to better respond to truck attacks

There have been more than 20 arrests recently.

JOHANNESBURG - Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) on Monday said its members needed assistance from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to better respond to attacks on truck drivers.

“We do feel that it’s a good intervention in the short term for police to work closely with truck drivers. However, it’s not a long term solution because we need to have these truck drivers themselves actually resolve their challenges. It will assist in the short term to end the violence,” said Popcru’s spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee to look into the unrest, which appears to stem from unhappiness over the employment of foreigners instead of locals.

