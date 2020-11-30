Parkwood mother battling to accept murder of son (17) over chain

“They came for the second round, so they came to stab Mikyle. The one boy said we will stab him until he lays in his blood.”

CAPE TOWN - The Parkwood mother of a murdered down syndrome boy on Sunday said she was battling to accept that her son was gone.

Mikyle Bruiners (17) was celebrating his birthday on Saturday when he was robbed and stabbed to death for his gift, a silver chain.

The boy's uncle and stepfather were also stabbed and wounded in the attack.

Charlene Bruiners said her son was a loving and special child.

She said Mikyle finally met his biological father on his birthday and was overjoyed when his father gave him a silver chain not knowing it would cost him his life.

He was later robbed of the chain, which was recovered but the suspects returned and stabbed Mikyle, his stepfather and his uncle in front of the family home.

The boy's uncle has since been discharged from hospital, but his stepfather is fighting for his life in ICU.

Bruiners said her son’s killers were known criminals in the area: “We can say how you must die, but yoh! they didn't need to do it like that to Mikyle. And they all know Mikyle. They knew he was disabled. Those guys...the community is gatvol of them.”

But the reality that her eldest son is gone has not yet materialised: “I feel like he's still here man, he's not gone. I feel like he's playing or sitting outside. He's not dead.”

